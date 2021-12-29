South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec.29

The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's stocks firmed on Tuesday, boosted by strong commodity prices, with a year-end rally taking bullion to a more than one-month high.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday, following a mixed Wall Street session as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the new year and continued to grapple with increasing global numbers of Omicron coronavirus cases.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 .SPX closed slightly lower after hitting a record intraday high on Tuesday, as a four-day rally lost steam in thin trading and investors weighed Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.

GOLD

Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields slipped, boosting the bullion's appeal in thin range-bound trading above the key level of $1,800 per ounce.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Omicron provides some immunity against Delta, SA study finds

- Health minister allows full single exit price hike for medicines

FIN 24

- Steinhoff shares jump 20% after creditors back deal with Tekkie Town founders

- Solid SA trade surplus surprises, but rand takes hit

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Nqobile Dludla

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.