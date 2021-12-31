South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec,31
The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Money supply data at 0600 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand was flat in thin trade on Thursday as the currency struggled to make meaningful gains against a stronger dollar, while stocks edged higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Global stock markets reversed gains after a day-long rally on Thursday even as fresh U.S. economic data indicated that a recent uptick of Omicron COVID-19 variant-related infections has not yet led to a surge in layoffs, a positive sign for the economy.
WALL STREET
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, retreating late in thin holiday volume from record highs set early in the session on strong U.S. data including a drop in weekly claims for U.S. unemployment benefits.
GOLD
Gold was set for its worst performance in six years, though prices inched up in thin trade on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, increasing the bullion's appeal by reducing its opportunity cost.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Government lifts curfew ahead of New Year’s eve
- Eskom says Kusile unit four has been added to SA’s electricity grid
FIN 24
- Pick n Pay denies customer data was exposed online despite 'glitch'
- New consortium deal buys Ascendis Health a short time to repay billions in debt
