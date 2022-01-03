South African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan. 3
The following equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's stocks closed lower on Friday, retreating in thin holiday volume from record highs set the previous day on receding Omicron fears, but still ended the year more than 21% higher.
The rand also weakened, trading at 15.9725 against the dollar, 0.46% down from its previous close.
GLOBAL MARKETS
There will be no global markets roundup MKTS/GLOB on Monday Jan. 3 in Asia and Europe as several markets are closed for a holiday. Reuters will resume publication of the report on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
WALL STREET
Wall Street closed near record highs in light trading on Friday, the last trading day of 2021, marking the second year of recovery from a global pandemic.
GOLD
Gold scaled a six-week high before it gave up gains to trade flat on Monday, as safe-haven buying fuelled by an Omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 infections countered pressure from higher U.S. Treasury yields.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.