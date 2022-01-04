South African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan. 4

The following equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand strengthened on Monday, the first trading day of 2022, as an upbeat mood lifted assets globally.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The blue-chip index of top 40 companies (.JTOPI) ended the day down 0.04% at 67,026 points and the All-share index (.JALSH) up 0.02% at 73,723 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks were firmer on Tuesday following Wall Street's record highs on its first trading day of 2022, despite worries that the widespread Omicron COVID-19 variant could put the brakes on global economic recovery.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 .SPX and Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) posted closing record highs on the first trading day of the year on Monday, helped by gains in Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and bank shares.

GOLD

Gold inched up on Tuesday, after a spike in U.S. bond yields spurred by bets of earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve led to bullion's worst sell-off in six weeks in the previous session.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.