South African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan. 6

The following equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand rallied on Wednesday, recovering from the previous day's losses, as the dollar dipped and safe-haven gold gained before the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) was largely unchanged on Wednesday, as a drop in the shares of heavyweights Naspers and Prosus checked momentum.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Thursday, extending a global slump after Federal Reserve meeting minutes pointed to a faster-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates due to concerns about persistent inflation.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq plunging more than 3% in its biggest one-day percentage drop since February, after U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes signaled the central bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

GOLD

Gold prices slipped on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting signalled quicker interest rate hikes to tame high inflation.

EMERGING MARKETS

