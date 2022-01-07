South African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan. 7

The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- The South African Reserve Bank to publish December reserves data at 0600 GMT.

- South Africa's seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December to be released at 0900 GMT.

- South Africa's treasury holds its weekly auction of inflation-linked bonds.

- South Africa's Treasury holds weekly auction for 3-month, 6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand strengthened on Thursday, supported by bets that the central bank will hike interest rates early this year.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) slumped on Thursday in the biggest drop so far this year, in a move linked to the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares snapped two days of losses on Friday, climbing as investors waited to see whether U.S. jobs data due later in the day would reinforce the need for faster U.S. interest rate hikes.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 ended a volatile session close to unchanged on Thursday, as technology shares fell but financials lent support a day after the market sold off on a hawkish slant in Federal Reserve minutes.

GOLD

Gold steadied on Friday, ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day, although the metal was set for its biggest weekly drop since late-November, weighed by firmer bond yields as traders braced for sooner rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

EMERGING MARKETS

