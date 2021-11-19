South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 19

The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Ratings agencies S&P and Moody's are scheduled to review their respective South African sovereign credit ratings.

- South Africa's treasury holds its weekly auction of inflation-linked bonds.

- South Africa's Treasury holds weekly auction for 3-month, 6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills.

COMPANIES

- Workers will start an indefinite strike on Friday at all group companies owned by Walmart-led Massmart Holdings (MSMJ.J) in South Africa.

- South African retailer Pepkor Holdings (PPHJ.J) announces its full year results.

- South Africa's largest food producer Tiger Brands (TBSJ.J) will announce its annual results.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand fell on Thursday, hurt by contagion from a sharp drop in the Turkish lira and signals from the domestic central bank that interest rate increases will probably be slower than markets have priced in.

Johannesburg-listed stocks dipped, with the All-share index (.JALSH) closing down 0.11% at 70,867 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Friday as disappointing earnings from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba heightened worries about Beijing's broad regulatory crackdown and slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy.

WALL STREET

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq eked out record closing highs after a topsy-turvy Thursday on Wall Street, as investors focused on upbeat retail and technology earnings which outshone hawkish inflation comments from a Federal Reserve policymaker.

GOLD

Gold prices inched higher on Friday but were set for their first weekly decline in three as rising inflation fuelled bets of quicker interest rate hikes and dented bullion's appeal.

EMERGING MARKETS

Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

