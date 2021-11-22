South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 22
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 - The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
COMPANIES
Omnia Holdings (OMNJ.J) and Barloworld (BAWJ.J) published half-year and full-year results respectively. Naspers (NPNJn.J) and PPC (PPCJ.J) will publish half-year results, while Netcare (NTCJ.J) will publish full-year results.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand slumped to its worst ever in a year against the dollar on Friday as contagion effects of the meltdown of Turkish lira on emerging market currencies played alongside concerns of rising coronavirus cases and lockdowns in Europe.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks made a soft start to the week on Monday while oil and the euro were under pressure, as the return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe and talk about hastened tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve put investors on guard.
WALL STREET
The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC closed above 16,000 points for the first time on Friday, in its second-straight record finish powered by technology stocks, while pandemic jitters sent the Dow to its fourth losing session in the last five.
GOLD
Gold prices edged higher on Monday as heated inflation kept returns on bonds low and reduced bullion's opportunity cost, though concerns over a faster pace of stimulus tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve limited gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
