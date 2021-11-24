South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 24

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 - The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

Crookes Brothers (CKSJ.J), Acsion (ACSJ.J) and Lewis Group (LEWJ.J) will or have published their half-year results. Tsogo Sun (TGOJ.J) will publish its second quarter earnings. Arrowhead Properties reported its full-year performance.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand slipped further on Tuesday, trading near a one-year low, as the dollar held firm on bets for U.S. interest rate increases after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Share markets were jittery in early Asia on Wednesday as trading was buffeted by a step-up in U.S. Treasury yields as well as volatile oil prices in the face of price-cooling moves by the United States and other nations.

WALL STREET

The Nasdaq ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 rose, as rising Treasury yields prompted investors to sell Tesla and other Big Tech names and buy stocks with lower valuations.

GOLD

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, though strength in the U.S. dollar and bets that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner kept the metal below the key $1,800 mark.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Reporting by Emma Rumney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.