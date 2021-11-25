South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 25

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 - The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Statistics South Africa will publish producer price inflation data for October at 0930 GMT.

COMPANIES

Retailer Mr Price (MRPJ.J) and Stefanutti Stocks (SSKJ.J) published half-year results. Growthpoint Properties (GRTJ.J), Invicta Holdings (IVTJ.J), Frontier Transport (FTHJ.J), Deneb Investments (DNBJ.J), Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCIJ.J) and Emedia Holdings (EMHJ.J) were all also due to publish either half-year or second quarter results.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand fell to a 12-month low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and contagion from under-pressure Turkish lira lingered.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares wobbled lower on Thursday, hurt by the U.S. dollar which continued to march higher as investors bet on interest rates rising more quickly in the United States than in other major economies such as Japan and the euro zone.

WALL STREET

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in Nvidia and other tech stocks, while Gap and Nordstrom shares tumbled following weak quarterly reports.

GOLD

Gold prices edged up on Thursday as the dollar eased, but hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers dented the metal's appeal and kept it well below the key $1,800 mark.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Government to offer additional Covid shots to people with weakened immune systems

- New Covid-19 cases in Gauteng top 1,000 as fourth wave predicted

