South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 26

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 - The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.

COMPANIES

Premier Fishing and Brands and Ayo Technology Solutions (AYOJ.J) will publish full-year results.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand firmed slightly on Thursday, as the dollar slipped but still traded near a 16-month high after investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy faster than its peers.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Stocks suffered their sharpest drop in three months in Asia on Friday and oil tumbled after the detection of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying toward the safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar.

WALL STREET

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in Nvidia and other tech stocks, while Gap and Nordstrom shares tumbled following weak quarterly reports.

GOLD

Gold prices gained on Friday, as concerns over the spread of a newly identified coronavirus variant boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal, although bullion was set for a weekly drop on growing bets the U.S. Federal Reserve could turn more hawkish.

EMERGING MARKETS

