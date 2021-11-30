South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 30

The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- South Africa's central bank to publish October money supply data at 0600 GMT.

- Statistics South Africa releases third-quarter unemployment numbers at 0930 GMT.

- The revenue agency to publish October trade data at 1200 GMT.

COMPANIES

- Nampak Ltd (NPKJ.J) issues trading statement.

- Vukile Property Fund Ltd (VKEJ.J) publishes first-half results.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand firmed on Monday, recovering from last week's plunge to its lowest since October 2020 on concerns around the discovery of a COVID-19 variant in the country that has been described as the most concerning.

Stock markets also recovered, after hospitality shares fell sharply on the news a host of countries would bar travel from southern Africa, hitting hopes of a bumper season for a tourism industry already hurt badly by the pandemic.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets were trading in positive territory on Tuesday as investors became cautiously optimistic the new Omicron variant might not cause a widespread global economic disruption to worsen the coronavirus pandemic.

WALL STREET

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Monday, regaining some of the ground they lost in Friday's sell-off, as investors were hopeful that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not lead to lockdowns after reassurance from U.S. President Joe Biden.

GOLD

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, drawing some support from a subdued dollar as investors assessed the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on the global economy.

EMERGING MARKETS

Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

