South Africa's rand falls as dollar gains on bets for quicker rate hikes

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The South African rand hit a new 12-month low in early trade on Tuesday, as the dollar jumped on bets for quicker interest rate increases after U.S. President Joe Biden backed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second term.

At 0620 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8800 against the dollar, 0.19% weaker than its previous close, and trading at its weakest since November 2020.

U.S. President Joe Biden chose Powell over the other leading candidate Lael Brainard, whom markets consider to be the more dovish of the two, though Brainard will be Fed vice chair. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The move reinforced market expectations of U.S. rate rises next year when the central bank finishes tapering its emergency bond buying programme.

Higher rates in developed countries often drain capital away from higher-yielding but riskier emerging markets such as South Africa, weighing on their currencies.

Riskier assets have also been shaken up over recent sessions amid surging COVID-19 cases in Europe and renewed curbs, dousing investor hopes of a quicker recovery in consumption and growth worldwide.

Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 maturity up 1.5 basis points to 9.61%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.