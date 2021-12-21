South Africa's rand firms as risk appetite improves

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against a weaker dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as market appetite for risk assets and currencies improved, though a surge in Omicron COVID-19 cases keeps investors worried.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 15.7825 against the dollar, 0.24% firmer than its previous close.

The U.S. dollar index (.DXY) hovered below recent highs, having lost ground overnight after a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington.

Trading has been choppy in markets worldwide amid a global surge in Omicron cases, the possibility of more restrictions and thin year-end liquidity.

Many countries are on high alert as COVID-19 cases surge just days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, while the health crisis also takes a toll on financial markets and impacts global economic recovery.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was down 0.5 basis points to 9.215%.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

