South Korean financial markets closed on Wednesday

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korean financial markets are closed on Wednesday due to the nation's presidential election. Markets will resume trade at normal hours on Thursday.

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

