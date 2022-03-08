1 minute read
South Korean financial markets closed on Wednesday
SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korean financial markets are closed on Wednesday due to the nation's presidential election. Markets will resume trade at normal hours on Thursday.
Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill
