South Korean stocks rise on upbeat partial trade data

SEOUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday on upbeat early trade data and growing bets that the global economic recovery will weather the Omicron coronavirus variant. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 16.17 points, or 0.54%, to 3,026.40 as of 02:59 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) rose 0.78% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) rose 2.07%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) fell 0.81% and Naver (035420.KS) fell 0.38%.

** South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of December jumped 20.4% from a year earlier.

** South Korea's finance minister on Monday said the country will begin preparations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trading bloc.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 152.9 billion won ($129.77 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,178.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,178.5 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,178.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 5.32% so far this year, but gained 1.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session was 218.00 million shares. Of the 933 total traded issues, 503 advanced.

** The won has lost 7.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 109.13.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 1.788%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 2.179%.

($1 = 1,178.2400 won)

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich

