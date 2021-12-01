Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 1

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

Telefonica (TEF.MC) will offer voluntary redundancy to staff born in 1967 or earlier and with at least 15 years of employment at the company, the UGT union said on Tuesday, calculating that 3,261 employees would meet those conditions. read more

METROVACESA (MVC.MC)

Metrovacesa said on Tuesday it would pay a 0.396 euro per share dividend in cash on December 16.

MIQUEL Y COSTAS & MIQUEL (MCM.MC)

The company said on Tuesday it approved net dividend of 0.095 euro per share to be paid on December 14.

RENTA 4 (RTA4.MC)

Renta 4 Banco said on Tuesday its board agreed to pay a gross dividend of 0.30 euro per share on December 30.

CODERE (CDRE.MC)

Codere said on Tuesday it would take all the steps to request to the National Securities Market Commission to suspend trading and delist its shares.

ACS (ACS.MC)

The Spanish government gives ACS the green light to sell its industrial services to Vinci (SGEF.PA) for 5 billion euros, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Wednesday.

ICAG (ICAG.L)

Iberia, IAG's Spanish subsidiary, teams up with Getting Greener in a project valued at 12 million euros for a wind farm that will generate almost 50% of its electricity needs, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday.

