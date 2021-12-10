Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ROVI (ROVI.MC), VISCOFAN (VIS.MC)

The Ibex Committee said on Thursday Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi would replace Viscofan on Spain's Index IBEX 35.

UNICAJA (UNI.MC)

Spain's Unicaja (UNI.MC) said on Friday it raised its return on tangible equity (ROTE) target for 2024 to more than 8% from a currently estimated ROTE of around 2.5% in 2021 thanks to costs savings, a rise in consumer lending and a boost from fees. read more

AMPER (APE.MC)

The company said on Friday MARF admitted Amper 2021 Promissory Note Programme for a maximum nominal amount of 40 million euros.

NATURGY (NTGY.MC)

Credit Suisse reinstated coverage with an "underperform" rating and a target price of 20 euros.

