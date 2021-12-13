Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK (CABK.MC)

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said the Spanish government doesn't intend to sell its stake in Caixabank (CABK.MC), Expansion newspaper reported on Monday. "We have, on the horizon, no plan nor any intention to divest the state's stake," she said in an interview to the Spanish newspaper published on Monday.

DURO FELGUERA (MDF.MC)

The company expects sales to reach about 750 million euros ($903.20 million) by 2027, Duro Felguera said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the full disbursement of the temporary public financial support allowed the group to rebalance its assets and finances.

NEINOR HOMES (HOME.MC)

Spain's Neinor Homes launched a buy-back program on Friday of up to 5 million euros that will last until March 31, 2022.

ABENGOA (ABG.MC)

EU antitrust regulators fined Spain's Abengoa 20 million euros on Friday for rigging ethanol benchmarks as part of a crackdown on such practices while investigations into two other companies continue. read more

EDREAMS (EDRE.MC)

Deutsche Bank raises eDreams rating to "buy" from "hold" and raised its target price to 10 euros from 6 euros.

ACERINOX (ACX.MC)

JPMorgan raised Acerinox target price to 20 euros from 18.25 euros.

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

