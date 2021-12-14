Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL (ALM.MC)

Almirall and Ichnos Sciences have entered into a licensing agreement that grants the Spanish pharmaceuticals group global rights to develop and commercialize monoclonal antibody ISB 880 for autoimmune diseases, the companies said on a statement on Monday. Almirall will pay Ichnos 20.8 million euros ($23.46 million) upfront, as well as additional development and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties from future global sales.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

Spain's LaLiga has reached an agreement to sell its domestic broadcasting rights to Telefonica and DAZN for 4.95 billion euros over five years, it said in a statement on Monday. read more Telefonica will pay 520 million euros per season, the company pointed in a separate statement.

LINEA DIRECTA (LDA.MC)

The company approved on Monday a third interim cash dividend for 2021 of 0.023 euros gross per share that will be paid on December 23.

NATURGY (NTGY.MC)

Spain's power utility Naturgy said on Monday it has extended its share buyback program until December 31.

GESTAMP AUTOMOCION

Morgan Stanley raised its target price to 4.30 euros from 3.60 euros.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on (.IBEX)

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Gdansk Newsroom; <a href="mailto:Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com" target="_blank">Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com</a> +48 58 769 66 00

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.