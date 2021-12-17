Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CELLNEX (CLNX.MC)

Britain's competition watchdog said on Thursday a UK telecom tower deal between Spain's Cellnex and Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison (0001.HK) may raise "significant competition concerns" and risked higher mobile charges. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SIEMENS GAMESA (SGREN.MC)

Wind turbine maker is expecting initial bids on Friday for the wind farm development unit it is looking to sell as it focuses on returning its core business to profitability, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. read more

RED ELECTRICA (REE.MC)

Electricity grid operator REE said it agreed to sell a 49% stake in its telecom infrastructure unit Reintel to U.S.-based buyout fund KKR for 971 million euros ($1.10 billion). read more

ACS (ACS.MC)

ACS said on Thursday its board had agreed to proceed with the second execution of a scrip dividend of about 0.45 euros per share.

AUDAX RENOVABLES (ADXR.MC)

The company said on Thursday it had acquired the Zaratan photovoltaic project in Valladolid, Spain, with a total capacity of 12.36 MWp in an estimated investment of 8 million euros.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on (.IBEX)

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Gdansk Newsroom; <a href="mailto:Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com" target="_blank">Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com</a> +48 58 769 66 00

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.