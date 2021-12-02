Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 2

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA (IBE.MC)

Global wind power group Iberdrola (IBE.MC) and Swedish startup H2 Green Steel plan to build a vast renewable hydrogen plant on the Iberian peninsula to power the production of iron used to make steel with drastically reduced carbon emissions. read more

NATURGY (NTGY.MC)

Naturgy said on Wednesday it started construction of two photovoltaic plants in Andalusia.

FERROVIAL (FER.MC)

The company said on Wednesday it implemented share capital reduction of 2.5 million euros.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its target price to 36 euros from 32.62 euros.

EBRO FOODS (EBRO.MC)

Ebro Foods said on Wednesday its equity remuneration scheme for 2021 was settled.

CEMENTOS MOLINS (CMTM.SCT)

The company said on Wednesday it would pay gross dividend of 0.28 euro per share on December 16.

NEINOR HOMES (HOME.MC)

Neinor Homes said on Wednesday the exclusivity period for possible corporate transaction with Via Celere ended without having reached agreement between parties.

Separately, the company said on Wednesday it completed 2.5 million shares buyback program.

MIQUEL Y COSTAS & MIQUEL (MCM.MC)

The company said on Wednesday the number of shares to be bought under third buyback program may not exceed 3% of current share capital or 1.2 million shares.

In the separate statement, the company said on Wednesday it bought through block operation procedure 50,000 treasury shares at 13.16 euro per share, representing 0.13% of share capital.

OHLA (OHLA.MC)

OHLA Building, the New York subsidiary of the group OHLA, was awarded a contract for a macro sports facility in Miami, with works valued at about 150 million dollars, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Thursday.

GESTAMP AUTOMOCION (GEST.MC)

Barclays upgraded the company to "overweight" from "underweight" and raised its target price to 5.5 euros from 3.8 euros.

(1 euro = $1.1321)

