Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MERLIN PROPERTIES (MRL.MC)

The real-estate developer's largest shareholder Banco Santander proposed ousting Merlin Chief Executive Ismael Clemente at a board meeting last week but failed to gain majority support for his dismissal, news site El Confidencial reported on Sunday.

FERROVIAL (FER.MC)

The company said on Friday its subsidiary Cintra acquired 5.704% of I-66 Express Mobility Partners Holdings for $181.9 million.

IBERDROLA (IBE.MC)

Iberdrola said on Friday its subsidiary Avangrid has been awarded a deal for the electricity supply from Commonwealth Wind, a U.S. offshore wind farm with over $4 billion investment, as part of Massachusetts' third offshore wind competitive procurement.

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

Telefonica said on Friday holders of 34.98% of its free-of-charge allotment rights had opted to sell them for a total of 291.9 million euros.

ELECNOR (ENOR.MC), ENAGAS (ENAG.MC)

Elecnor and Enagas have reached agreement to sell two Mexican companies, Gasoducto de Morelos and Morelos O&M, to Macquarie for $173.8 million, the companies said on Friday.

VIDRALA (VID.MC)

Vidrala said on Friday it will distribute an interim cash dividend of 0.84 euro gross per share on February 15.

The company also said it would extend its share buy-back programme for another 12 months or until it accumulates 1% of its share capital, for up to 27 million euros.

