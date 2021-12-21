Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 21

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MERLIN PROPERTIES (MRL.MC)

The board of directors of Spanish real estate firm Merlin Properties on Monday vowed to reform the company's governance structure while keeping CEO Ismael Clemente in his job. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ALMIRALL (ALM.MC)

The company said Lebrikizumab demonstrated significant skin improvement and itch relief when combined with topical corticosteroids in people with atopic dermatitis in Phase III trial and the study met primary and secondary endpoints.

SIEMENS GAMESA (SGREN.MC)

The company said it had extended revolving credit tranche until December 2026.

CELLNEX

According to a Spain's regulator filing, BlackRock (BLK.N) held 5.2% stake in Cellnex as of December 20.

ZARDOYA (ZOT.MC)

Opal Spanish Holdings said it had executed agreement with Euro-Syns under which they commit to accept tender offer for all of outstanding shares of Zardoya at 7.14 euros per share.

GRIFOLS (GRLS.MC)

Grifols reduced its planned job cuts in Murcia by 40% to 9, the Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on (.IBEX)

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Gdansk Newsroom; <a href="mailto:Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com" target="_blank">Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com</a> +48 58 769 66 00

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.