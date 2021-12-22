Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 22

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA (IBE.MC), ACCIONA (ANA.MC), ENDESA (ELE.MC), EDP (EDP.LS)

Spain said on Tuesday it will repay power utilities 1.9 billion euros ($2.15 billion) after the Supreme Court ruled they had been unlawfully charged for the use of water at hydro-power plants. read more

PHARMA MAR (PHMR.MC)

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac said its unit had executed a license and commercialization agreement with Pharma Mar for marketing and sales rights of Zepzelca medicine.

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

Telefonica decided to extend its payroll reduction plan and now plans to cut 2,892 jobs, according to the Spanish newspaper Expansion.

GESTAMP

The company approved gross interim dividend of 0.038 euros per share.

SACYR (SCYR.MC)

Sacyr plans to sell its Rio Narcea Nickel mining company to Atalaya Mining (ATYM.L), Expansion reported on Wednesday.

REALIA (RLIA.MC)

The company said it had acquired a 37.1% stake in Hermanos Revilla for 189.1 million euros.

Separately, Realia said it had signed a loan with FCC for 120 million euros.

