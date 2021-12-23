Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 23

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS

The company's Australian unit CIMIC Group, in joint venture with Ghella, has been selected for a $1.8 billion contract by the NSW Government to deliver the Sydney Metro - Western Sydney Airport Station Boxes and Tunnelling Works (WSA-SBT). The contract is funded by the Australian and New South Wales governments and will generate a revenue of approximately $1.35 billion to unit CPB Contractors, Hochtief said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ACS , SAN JOSE (GSJ.MC)

ACS, San Jose, Comsa and Azvi have been awarded the construction work prior to the full refurbishment of Madrid's Chamartin train station with a time limit of five years, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported.

ABENGOA (ABG.MC)

The company said on Wednesday that its unit Abenewco 1 has extended the maturity date of its reinstated debt agreement until January 14, 2022.

AMPER (APE.MC)

Spain's Amper said on Wednesday it will supply prisons in Brazil with signal intelligence and anti-drone systems for 30 million euros ($34.01 million).

SOLTEC (SOLPW.MC)

Spanish renewable Soltec said on Wednesday it signed the transfer of 421 megawatts (MW) of projects under development in Italy to Aquila Capital.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on (.IBEX)

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

($1 = 0.8822 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Gdansk Newsroom; <a href="mailto:Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com" target="_blank">Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com</a> +48 58 769 66 00

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.