Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.

AIRTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE STRUCTURE

Airtificial said on Monday that 155.6 million shares for a nominal amount of 14 million euros ($15.86 million) had been subscribed under capital increase.

MONTEBALITO

Montebalito's board approved on Monday an acquisition of Meridional Gallega for 11.8 million euros.

ABENGOA (ABG.MC)

Abengoa sold Palmas Altas, an urban development project in Sevilla, to the Andalusian regional administration for 70.6 million euros, Spanish newspaper El Economista reported on Monday.

($1 = 0.8830 euros)

