Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS (ACS.MC)

Shares of ACS's Australian unit CIMIC Group raised as much as 1.3% on Friday after the group said it has won road projects in South Australia. The deal is an alliance contract that will generate about A$314 million ($222.37 million) in revenue for CIMIC's unit CPB.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

IBERDROLA (IBE.MC)

PNM Resources (PNM.N), a U.S. company being taken over by Iberdrola in an $8 billion deal, said on Thursday that discussions by the local regulator in New Mexico has not provided a balanced view of the proposed transaction and instead showed an "incomplete picture of the issues rather than the concrete benefits". The New Mexico regulator is set to released a decision whether it approves the deal in the coming weeks.

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

Spanish telecom company Telefonica has agreed to a 1% wage increase in 2023 and an extension of the collective agreement after a meeting with unions, economy newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday citing the UGT union.

ABENGOA (ABG.MC)

Abengoa's net loss narrowed to 134.4 million euros in 2020 from a loss of 574.3 million euros on the same period the prior year, the company said on a statement on Thursday.

SOLARPACK (SPK.MC)

Spain's stock market regulator CNMV said on Thursday it will suspend the trading of Solarpack from December 9 after market closure, following a request from Beleta Bidco. The suspension will stay in place until the definitive exclusion of the Spanish company from trading.

GLOBAL DOMINION (DOMI.MC)

Global Dominion said on Thursday that the entity managed by Incus Capital will invest 50 million euros in its unit Dominion Energy.

INMOBILIARIA DEL SUR (ISUR.MC)

The company said on Thursday it has closed the issue of 30 million euros in 5-year secured bonds.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on (.IBEX)

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

($1 = 1.4120 Australian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Gdansk Newsroom; <a href="mailto:Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com" target="_blank">Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com</a> +48 58 769 66 00

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.