Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 30

INDRA (IDR.MC)

Indra will be in charge of the technological renovation of Silogport, the technological platform of the port of Valparaiso city in Chile, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday.

OHLA

Spain's National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the stock market regulator, fined OHLA with 250,000 euros ($282,950.00) for providing "inaccurate or untruthful data" in the financial accounts for the first half of 2018, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday. It also fined four of its directors and former directors with 15,000 euros, the newspaper said.

