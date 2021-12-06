Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

UNICAJA (UNI.MC)

Spain's Unicaja said on Monday it has reached an agreement with its workers' legal representatives for the layoff procedure that will affect up to 1,513 employees following its merger with Liberbank. Unicaja said in a statement that the process will have a 368 million euros ($415.10 million) pre-tax cost, in line with the forecast announced during the merger.

DURO FELGUERA (MDF.MC)

The company will unveil a new strategic plan powering green deals and targeting a 500 million euros turnover in 2024, increasing to 700 million euros in 2026, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday citing financial sources.

NATURGY (NTGY.MC)

Barclays cut its recommendation for power utility Naturgy to "equal weight" from "overweight."

ACERINOX (ACX.MC)

Jefferies cut Acerinox target price to 14 euros from 15.50 euros.

