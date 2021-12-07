Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 7

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENDESA (ELE.MC)

RBC raised its target price to 21 euros from 19 euros.

UNICAJA (UNI.MC)

Spanish bank Unicaja said on Monday its job cut plan will represent a one-off cost about 368 million euros ($415.47 million) and yield estimated cost-savings of 97 million euros a year.

