Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 8
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANCO SANTANDER (SAN.MC)
Santander said it had accepted all of the Santander Mexico shares and Santander Mexico ADS tendered and not withdrawn.
REPSOL (REP.MC)
A coming transition from oil and gas to renewables will be "messy" for many years and lead to sharp energy price volatility as demand and supply clash, top energy executives said on Tuesday. read more
NATURGY (NTGY.MC)
According to the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias IFM invests 250 million euros more in Naturgy and now holds a 12% stake.
