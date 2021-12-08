Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 8

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO SANTANDER (SAN.MC)

Santander said it had accepted all of the Santander Mexico shares and Santander Mexico ADS tendered and not withdrawn.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

REPSOL (REP.MC)

A coming transition from oil and gas to renewables will be "messy" for many years and lead to sharp energy price volatility as demand and supply clash, top energy executives said on Tuesday. read more

NATURGY (NTGY.MC)

According to the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias IFM invests 250 million euros more in Naturgy and now holds a 12% stake.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on (.IBEX)

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Gdansk Newsroom; <a href="mailto:Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com" target="_blank">Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com</a> +48 58 769 66 00

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.