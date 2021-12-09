Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA (IBE.MC)

New Mexico utility regulators on Wednesday voted to reject Avangrid Inc's (AGR.N) proposed $8 billion acquisition of PNM Resources Inc (PNM.N), saying the deal's risks outweighed its promised benefits to state ratepayers. read more

ACS (ACS.AX) OHLA (OHLA.MC)

According to the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias ACS and OHLA will compete for a project valued at $6-$7 billion in New York.

INDITEX (ITX.MC)

Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 27 from EUR 26.

