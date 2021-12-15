Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on December 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX (ITX.MC)

The world's biggest fashion retailer Inditex (ITX.MC) cemented its recovery to pre-pandemic levels on Wednesday, posting a net profit of 2.5 billion euros ($2.82 billion) in the first nine months of its fiscal year, 273% more than in the same period a year ago, as shoppers massively returned to their former habits. read more

INDRA (IDR.MC), ALBA (ALB.MC)

SAPA Placencia Holding entered into share purchase agreement with Alba to acquire about 5% of Indra's share capital for 90.8 million euros. For the purpose of financing the acquisition, it also entered into derivatives agreement with Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt that proceeded to the sale of about 4.45% of Indra's share capital in accelerated bookbuilding process.

In a separate statement, it was announced that Deutsche Bank closed placement of about 4.5% stake in Indra for about 78 million euros.

IAG (ICAG.L),

International Airlines Group and Globalia said on Wednesday that discussions are at advanced stage to cancel the acquisition of Air Europa.

GESTAMP AUTOMOCION

Morgan Stanley raised its target price to 4.30 euros from 3.60 euros.

