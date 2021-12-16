Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on December 16

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER (SAN.MC)

Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) will invest around $6 billion between 2022 and 2024 to promote digital transformation of its Latin American operations, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. read more

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

Voltalia (VLTSA.PA) said on Thursday its subsidiary Helexia signed a new contract to supply Telefonica with solar electricity in Brazil.

RED ELECTRICA (REE.MC)

The company said on Wednesday it was granted authorisation to build a hydroelectric plant of reversible pumping in Gran Canaria.

CIE AUTOMOTIVE (CIEA.MC)

The company said on Thursday it would pay a gross interim dividend of 0.36 euro per share on January 5, 2022.

EBRO FOODS (EBRO.MC)

Ebro Foods said on Wednesday it would distribute a gross dividend of 0.57 euro per share in 2022.

ELECNOR (ENOR.MC)

Elecnor said on Wednesday it would pay a gross interim dividend of 0.0596 euro per share on December 22.

ABENGOA (ABG.MC)

Abengoa said on Wednesday it extended the long stop date of the restructuring agreement of the commercial debt. It also said Abengoa Abenewco 1 obtained new waiver from the creditors entities to extend the maturity date of NM2 Debt Instruments until January 14, 2022.

MERLIN PROPERTIES (MRL.MC)

U.S. real estate company Realty Properties is close to buy Caprabo supermarkets from Spain's Merlin, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources from the real estate industry in Spain. Realty Properties would pay more than 100 million euros, Cinco Dias.

SOLARIA (SLRS.MC)

Credit Suisse initiated coverage with "outperform" rating and target price of 21 euros.

RBC raised the company to "perform" from "underperform" and raised its target price to 18 euros from 17 euros.

