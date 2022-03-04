Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

March 4 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMADEUS (AMA.MC)

Spanish air travel booking company Amadeus (AMA.MC) has started to suspend the fares offered by Russian carrier Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) from its systems, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

SANTANDER (SAN.MC), CAIXABANK (CABK.MC), SABADELL (SABE.MC), BANKINTER

Spanish Executive Resolution Authority FROB said on Thursday it met its goal of achieving a majority in Sareb.

BBVA (BBVA.MC)

Spain's BBVA said on Thursday it completed first tranche of buy-back programme reaching 1.50 billion euros ($1.65 billion).

CELLNEX

Britain's competition watchdog on Thursday approved Spanish mobile telephone infrastructure operator Cellnex's acquisition of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison's (0001.HK) British assets if it sells at least 1,000 mobile phone towers. read more

AMPER (APE.MC)

The company said on Thursday its industrial unit was awarded a 50 MW photovoltaic project in Spain.

AENA (AENA.MC)

The company plans to issue green debt as much as 3 billion euros, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Friday.

GRIFOLS (GRLS.MC)

Spain's National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) validated this week the acqusition of Biotest without imposing any conditions, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Friday.

($1 = 0.9078 euros)

