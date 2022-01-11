Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 11

Jan 11(Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ZARDOYA OTIS (ZOT.MC)

Opal Spanish Holdings said on Monday the price of the voluntary tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Zardoya Otis was set at 7.07 euros ($8.01) per share effective January 6, 2022.

SACYR (SCYR.MC)

The company said on Monday it resolved to execute scrip dividend by means of a capital increase with guaranteed purchase of free allocation rights.

Separately, Sacyr won a contract to repair and start up a desalination plant in Almeria, Spain, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion said on Tuesday. The repair and commissioning works will have a budget of about 13 million euros, it added, citing judicial sources.

