Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL (REP.MC)

Peru's Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez said on Monday the government was looking at sanctioning a major local refinery owned by Spanish energy firm Repsol (REP.MC) after an oil spill last week, and did not rule out suspending operations at the facility. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Separately, Hibiscus Petroleum (HIBI.KL) said on Tuesday it completed acquisition of the entire equity interest in Repsol's unit Fortuna International Petroleum Corporation.

ACS

ACS's board said on Monday it agreed to reduce its share capital through redemption of 10 million shares and a nominal amount of 5 million euros.

Separately, ACS also said on Monday it reduced share buy-back programme to 6.82% of its capital.

SOLTEC POWER HOLDINGS (SOLPW.MC)

Soltec Power Holding said on Tuesday that its subsidiary Soltec Energias Renovables signed two contracts to carry out construction services in two photovoltaic projects in Chile and Colombia with a 420-MW installed capacity.

URBAS (UBS.MC)

The company said on Tuesday it signed framework agreement with CPI Spain to construct and develop residences for the elderly in Spain.

CELLNEX

Spain's Cell has refinanced a 2.5 billion euro loan with its banks, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Tuesday.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on (.IBEX)

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Gdansk Newsroom; <a href="mailto:Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com" target="_blank">Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com</a> +48 58 769 66 00

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.