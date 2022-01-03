Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS

ACS said on Friday it will make a net gain of at least 2.9 billion euros ($3.28 billion) from the sale of its industrial unit to French rival Vinci SA read more

FCC

Aqualia, the water utility owned by FCC and the Australian fund IFM, has acquired a controlling stake in the water business from Georgia Global Utilities for $180 million.

CELLNEX

Spanish phone mast operator Cellnex is one of the potential buyer for telecom company Lyntia, which French infrastructure company Antin (ANTIN.PA) is planning to sell, Expansion reported. Lyntia could be worth 4 billion euros, the newspaper added.

