Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA (IBE.MC)

Spain's Iberdrola said on Tuesday that Avangrid (AGR.N), a company 81.5% controlled by Iberdrola, entered into agreement with PNM Resources (PNM.N) to extend the deadline of the merger agreement until April 20, 2023 and that the parties have also filed a notice of appeal before the Supreme Court of New Mexico against the order issued by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.

ACS

ACS said on Monday it would carry out the second execution of capital increase charged to reserves with a purpose of implementing a flexible shareholder remuneration formula.

ORYZON GENOMICS (ORY.MC)

Oryzon Genomics said on Tuesday it received approval for Serbian arm of PORTICO, vafidemstat’s Phase IIb trial in Borderline Personality Disorder.

ACCIONA (ANA.MC)

Western Australian Government provisionally selected a consortium led by the Spanish group Acciona to modernise part of the Perth Metro for about 600 million Australian dollars ($432.36 million), Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday.

(1 euro = 1.5671 Australian dollars)

($1 = 1.3877 Australian dollars)

