Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 5

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.

GRIFOLS (GRLS.MC)

Grifols said it had acquired its first plasma donation centre in Canada.

CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA (ALB.MC)

The company said it had reached an agreement to sell its 28.07% stake in Satlink.

ABENGOA (ABG.MC)

Terramar plans to extend its bailout offer for Abengoa until February, Cinco Dias newspaper reported.

NATURGY (NTGY.MC)

Naturgy sold a network of 14,450 LPG gas supply points to Redexis for 20 million euros ($22.60 million), according to sources in the sector, Cinco Dias reported on Wednesday.

ENDESA (ELE.MC)

In recent weeks Endesa has launched eight solar projects in Badajoz, Spain, with a capacity of 388 MW, according to Cinco Dias.

REPSOL (REP.MC)

Repsol has bought oil and gas assets from beleaguered Rockdale Marcellus in the United States for about $222 million, according to a report from Marketline.

AMADEUS (AMA.MC)

Barclays raised its recommendation to "overweight" from "underweight" and raised its target price to 70 euros from 45 euros.

($1 = 0.8849 euros)

