Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 19

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA (BBVA.MC)

Spain's BBVA raised key profitability and cost targets on Thursday and said it would add 10 million customers by 2024, banking on growth in places such as Mexico and Turkey, yet its shares fell on concerns about its emerging market exposure. read more

Garanti (GARAN.IS) will lower short-term lending rates, after the Turkish central bank cut interest rates by another 100 basis points, and further reduce its foreign exchange lending, the CEO of its Spanish parent group BBVA (BBVA.MC) said on Thursday. read more

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

Spain's High Court on Thursday ruled partially in favour of Telefonica (TEF.MC) in a long-running tax dispute with the Spanish government, meaning Madrid may have to refund some 800 million euros ($909.60 million) to the telecom firm. read more

REPSOL (REP.MC)

Carbon-Zero and Repsol signed agreement to evaluate opportunities for innovative carbon sequestration on U.S. gulf coast.

VISCOFAN (VIS.MC)

Viscofan said on Thursday the board agreed to pay interim dividend of 1.40 euros per share on Dec. 22.

LAR ESPANA (LRES.MC)

Lar Espana said on Thursday it executed notary deed of 7.9 million euro capital reduction through redemption of treasury shares.

In the separate statement, the company said on Thursday it repaid early bank financing and cancelled corresponding guarantees.

GRUPO SAN JOSE (GSJ.MC)

The company said on Thursday its nine-month net profit stood at 9.1 million euros compared to 9.0 million euros reported a year ago.

SANTANDER (SAN.MC), MAPFRE (MAP.MC)

Santander and Mapfre carried out a capital increase in their subsidiary Santander Mapfre Seguros to develop its business, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Friday. The injection was worth 16.7 million euros, Expansion added.

ABENGOA (ABG.MC)

Abengoa closed the sale of its 40% stake in a 100 megawatt solar plant in South Africa to Engie, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday. The amount of the transaction has not been disclosed, but the company did specify that it would be used to repay debt, Cinco Dias added.

