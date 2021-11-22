Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA (BBVA.MC)

Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC will launch on Monday the initial 1.5-billion-euro ($1.7 billion) tranche of a share buyback programme for up to 10% of its capital, the bank said on Friday. read more

NEINOR HOMES (HOME.MC)

Neinor Homes said on Friday it acquired 0.188% of its own shares for 11 euro per share.

EZENTIS (EZEN.MC)

The company said on Friday its board decided not to go forward with project of merger by absorption with Rocio.

CODERE (CDRE.MC)

Codere said on Friday the restructuring effective date occurred and the restructuring was completed.

