Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NATURGY (NTGY.MC)

Naturgy's revenues are likely to suffer from the cap imposed by the government cap on regulated gas prices, Spanish news website el Confidencial reported on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

FERROVIAL (FER.MC)

The company said it had closed a paid-up capital increase of 1.5 million euros and paid in cash 19.8 million euros to shareholders under flexible dividend program.

Separately, according to the Spanish newspaper el Economista, shareholders of the Indian group IRB approved a capital increase that will result in Ferrovial taking a 24.9% stake in their company.

NEINOR (HOME.MC), ARIMA (ARM.MC)

U.S. investment firm Ameriprise Financial now holds a 4.7% stake in Neinor and 9.9% stake in Arima after it bought Bank of Montreal's asset management unit.

INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL (COL.MC)

SocGen raised its recommendation to "buy" from "sell", raises target price to 10.1 euros from 8.1 euros.

MERLIN PROPERTIES (MRL.MC)

SocGen raised its recommendation to "buy" from "hold", raises target price to 11.9 euros from 10 euros.

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

The Spanish government is planning to extend restrictions on foreign takeovers of 'strategic' Spanish companies for six more months to shield Telefonica after a buy-out fund made an offer for Telecom Italia earlier this week, El Confidencial reported on Tuesday.

Berenberg cut its recommendation to "hold" from "buy".

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on (.IBEX)

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Gdansk Newsroom; <a href="mailto:Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com" target="_blank">Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com</a> +48 58 769 66 00

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.