Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SIEMENS GAMESA (SGREN.MC)

The company said on Tuesday it had received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines for a wind farm in Finland with a total capacity of 455 MW.

DURO FELGUERA (MDF.MC)

Duro Felguera said that Spain's Government had approved modification of Duro Felguera's updated viability plan.

AEDAS HOMES (AEDAS.MC)

The company reported H1 net profit 24.5 million euros versus loss 8.3 million euros year ago.

CODERE (CDRE.MC)

Codere said the board proposed suspension and delisting of the company's shares at extraordinary shareholders meeting.

ACS (ACS.MC)

ACS is one of the bidders for a project to modernize military shipyards in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Puget Sound, Washington, a project that would require a $8 billion investment, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported Wednesday.

GRENERGY (GREG.MC)

Grenergy reported 9-month net profit of 6.9 million euros vs 9.0 million euros year ago.

AMPER (APE.MC)

The company reported 9-month net profit at 0.1 million euros versus a loss of 1.2 million euros a year ago.

