Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 25

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Endesa (ELE.MC)

Power firm Endesa said on Thursday it will channel most of its planned 7.5 billion euros ($8.4 billion) spending in Spain and Portugal in 2022-2024 to grids and green power as part of an international bid by its parent, Europe's largest utility Enel ENEI.MC, to rid itself of fossil fuels. read more

ENAGAS (ENAG.MC)

Enagas will pay a gross interim dividend of 0.68 euros per share on Dec. 21, the company said on Thursday.

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

Telefonica said on Wednesday that the 750 million euro 6.5-year securities of Telefonica Europe B.V., with the subordinated guarantee of Telefonica, have been issued and paid-up.

ABENGOA (ABG.MC)

Abengoa agreed to authorise the initiation of the procedures to seek creditors consent for the binding offer submitted by Terramar Capital. The binding offer remains valid until Dec. 31, the company said on Wednesday.

INDITEX (ITX.MC)

The textile company has merged the Uterque brands (Uterque, Uterque Espana and Uterque Diseno) into its Massimo Dutti brand, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Thursday. Uterque brands have been the most affected by the pandemic since its collections are aimed at special events, the newspaper added.

MELIA HOTELS (MEL.MC)

Jefferies raises its recommendation to "buy" from "hold".

