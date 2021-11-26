Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 26

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FAES FARMA (FAE.MC)

Spain's Faes Farma said on Friday it approved a capital increase of 1.6 million euros ($1.80 million) linked to the payment of a flexible dividend. The company will give 0.171 euros per free allotment right or one new share for every 19 of them.

ICAG (ICAG.L)

Iberia airline's chief commercial officer said on Thursday the Spain-based company was now more pessimistic than optimistic about the acquisition of its rival Air Europa after the latest regulatory setback by the British Competition and Markets Authority in the half-billion-euro takeover bid. read more

NEINOR HOMES (HOME.MC)

Fund Värde Partners has declined real estate developer Neinor Homes' offer to buy Via Celere, Spanish newspaper El Confidencial reported on Friday citing sources close to the deal.

NATURHOUSE (NTH.MC)

Spain's Naturhouse said on Thursday it has acquired an additional 24.8% of Poland's Ichem from previous owner Zamodiet, pushing up its total stake to 49.75%.

MIQUEL Y COSTAS (MCM.MC)

Miquel Y Costas has acquired 0.18% of its own capital out of its buy back programme at 13.43 euros per share, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

PRIM (PRIM.CM)

The company said on Thursday it will pay an interim dividend of 0.11 euros per share on December 16.

($1 = 0.8894 euros)

