Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK (CABK.MC), SABADELL (SABE.MC)

Spain's bad bank said on Friday it had sued Spanish lenders, such as Caixabank and Sabadell in a Madrid court, seeking to recoup negative interest payments on its 34.5 billion euros senior debt portfolio. read more

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

U.S. tech giants should bear some of the costs of developing Europe's telecoms networks because they use them so heavily, chief executives of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), Vodafone (VOD.L) and 11 other major European telecoms companies said on Monday. read more

IAG (ICAG.L)

British Airways suspends Hong Kong flights amid crew quarantine - BBC.

NEINOR HOMES (HOME.MC)

The company said on Friday it had acquired 50,000 shares representing 0.063% of its capital for 10.80 euros per share, through a block trade transaction and outside of buy-back programme.

