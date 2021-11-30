Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX (ITX.MC)

Spanish fashion retailer giant Inditex said on Tuesday Marta Ortega, the daughter of its founder Amancio, will take over as chairwoman of the group in April as a last step of a generational handover started a decade ago.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

NATURGY (NTGY.MC)

Naturgy hired Santander and Bank of America to sell its business in Chile, in a deal that could be worth 5 billion euros, el Confidencial reported on Tuesday.

FERROVIAL (FER.MC)

The company said on Monday it had terminated its buyback programme after reaching a maximum investment of 320 million euros.

SOLARIA (SLRS.MC)

Solaria said it had reached an in-principle agreement with la Banque Postale for long term financing of a 150 MegaWatt project.

SQUIRREL MEDIA (SQRL.MC), VOCENTO (VOC.MC)

Squirrel Media said on Monday it had signed an agreement for the acquisition of all shares held by Vocento in NET TV and Veralia Distribucion de Cine for 18 million euros.

CELLNEX (CLNX.MC)

Cellnex has informed the unions of a plan to cut jobs in three of its main divisions in Spain, according to the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias.

IBERDROLA (IBE.MC)

RBC raises its recommendation to "outperform" from "sector perform".

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on (.IBEX)

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Gdansk Newsroom; <a href="mailto:Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com" target="_blank">Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com</a> +48 58 769 66 00

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.