Speculators cut net long US dollar bets

May 27 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar was $17.65 billion in the week ended May 24, compared with a net long of $19.75 billion the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

Net dollar long by $9.803 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

Net dollar short by $-5.223 billion

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

Net dollar long by $6.294 billion

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

Net dollar long by $2.561 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

Net dollar long by $0.99 billion

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

Net dollar long by $3.228 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

Net dollar short by $0.751 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

Net dollar long by $1.249 billion

Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Sandra Maler

